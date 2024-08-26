IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

A depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, 26 August and warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the two states, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra over the next two to three days.

At 11:30 pm on 25 August, the deep depression lay centred near 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by 29 August, the IMD said in an update issued at 2 am.

The weather department said another low-pressure area is located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Issuing a red alert, the IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on 26 August. Similar conditions are forecast for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from 26 to 29 August.

Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD has warned of strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph in Madhya Pradesh on 26 August and up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan on 26-27 August.