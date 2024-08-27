PWD, Indian Navy or Contractor from Thane—Who Built the Shivaji Statue?

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg that collapsed on Monday following heavy rain and ‘wind blowing at 45 km per hour’, said chief minister Eknath Shinde, was designed and built by the Indian Navy. The statue was unveiled by PM Modi on 4 December, 2023 on Navy Day.

In a statement issued on 26 August, the Navy also stated, “The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…along with the state government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest,” it added.

While the statement does not explicitly say that the Indian Navy ‘designed and built’ the statue, Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Supriya Sule, MP and working president of NCP(SCP) both claimed that a contractor from Thane built the statue.

“The task of constructing the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was given by CM Shinde to Jaideep Apte of Kalyan, a friend of CM’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde. Apte is an only 24 years (old) and had no prior experience in making such large statues…” posted Chaturvedi on X.