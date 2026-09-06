Building collapses in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, several feared trapped

A building collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident took place near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan, in the Moti Bagh area. The Delhi Fire Brigade received information about the collapse at around 1:30 pm, following which emergency response teams were dispatched to the spot.

According to officials, Station Officer (STO) Narender reached the site at around 1:50 pm and reported that a building had collapsed and that some people were believed to be trapped underneath the rubble. He subsequently sought the deployment of senior officers and additional manpower for the rescue operation.

Following the request, a Special Water Tender (SWT), a Big Fire Tender (BFT), an officer-in-charge, duty officer Mukesh Verma and STO Manoj were sent to the site to assist in the rescue efforts.

Delhi Police said a rescue operation was launched immediately at the site. Officials said the exact number of people trapped under the debris would be confirmed after the rescue operation progresses.