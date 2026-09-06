Building collapses in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, several feared trapped
Satya Niketan incident comes weeks after a Karol Bagh building collapse that killed one and injured three
A building collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
The incident took place near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan, in the Moti Bagh area. The Delhi Fire Brigade received information about the collapse at around 1:30 pm, following which emergency response teams were dispatched to the spot.
According to officials, Station Officer (STO) Narender reached the site at around 1:50 pm and reported that a building had collapsed and that some people were believed to be trapped underneath the rubble. He subsequently sought the deployment of senior officers and additional manpower for the rescue operation.
Following the request, a Special Water Tender (SWT), a Big Fire Tender (BFT), an officer-in-charge, duty officer Mukesh Verma and STO Manoj were sent to the site to assist in the rescue efforts.
Delhi Police said a rescue operation was launched immediately at the site. Officials said the exact number of people trapped under the debris would be confirmed after the rescue operation progresses.
The cause of the collapse and whether any construction or demolition work was being carried out at the site were not immediately clear.
The Satya Niketan incident comes weeks after a similar building collapse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area in which one person died and three others were injured.
According to officials, the two-storey building on Pyare Lal Road in Regarpura was being demolished by a private contractor engaged by the owners when it suddenly collapsed, trapping labourers working at the site.
Preliminary inquiries found that no permission for the demolition had been obtained from the concerned agency, officials said.
The incident was reported to Karol Bagh Police Station at around 11:15 am. Police personnel and fire services teams immediately reached the location and launched rescue operations.
Four labourers were pulled from the debris and taken for medical treatment. One of them, Sheikh Shamshad, succumbed to his injuries. His body was subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital.
Among the injured, Md. Ayub suffered serious injuries, including a head injury and a fracture to his right hand. He was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical.
Another worker, Sheikh Saidul, sustained limb injuries and was undergoing treatment at Jeevan Mala Hospital. Rafik-Ul suffered minor injuries and later returned to his residence.
Police and fire personnel conducted the rescue operation and ensured that the injured workers were taken to hospitals for treatment.
The building owners and the contractor were detained for questioning as part of the inquiry into the collapse.
Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the latest Satya Niketan collapse, including the structural condition of the building and whether any construction or demolition activity was underway before the incident.
With IANS inputs