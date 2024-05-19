Bus fire tragedy: Raj Babbar visits Nuh hospital to meet injured individuals
During his visit, the Congress candidate also inquired about the well-being of the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery
Congress' candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency Raj Babbar on Saturday, 18 May, visited the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar in Nuh to meet those who sustained injuries in the Tauru bus fire incident.
At least nine people were burnt alive and more than 24 were injured when a moving bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday.
During his visit to the hospital, Raj Babbar also inquired about the well-being of the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.
Expressing his grief over the incident, the Congress candidate postponed the scheduled roadshows on Saturday.
He also spoke to the doctors of the hospital and requested them to provide all the necessary and proper treatment.
"I am ready to provide all possible help and will ensure that the injured get better medical care," he said.
Superintendent of police, Nuh, Narender Bijarniya told Hindustan Times: The fire was doused with the help of locals and fire station teams, who helped the passengers come out of the bus. The people were seen trying to escape through the windows as the main door was jammed. The driver fled the spot after the accident."
However, the police have registered a case against the accused driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence) , 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
The police said six out of the nine deceased passengers, including a minor girl, have been identified so far. The girl was identified as Jovita alias Khushi Sharma, and the others as Shashi Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Sunita Bhasin, Darshan Lal and Amar Rani, the Hindustan Times reported.
Inputs from IANS
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines