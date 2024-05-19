Bus fire tragedy: Raj Babbar visits Nuh hospital to meet injured individuals

Congress' candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency Raj Babbar on Saturday, 18 May, visited the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar in Nuh to meet those who sustained injuries in the Tauru bus fire incident.

At least nine people were burnt alive and more than 24 were injured when a moving bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday.

During his visit to the hospital, Raj Babbar also inquired about the well-being of the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Expressing his grief over the incident, the Congress candidate postponed the scheduled roadshows on Saturday.