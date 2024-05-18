Nine burnt to death, over 24 hurt as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh

At least nine people were burnt alive and more than 24 were injured when a moving bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the wee hours on Saturday, 18 May, police said.

The devotees, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, were proceeding towards Chandigarh when the fire broke out near Nuh.

The bus was carrying over 60 people of a family, including women and children, all of whom were residents of Punjab's Hoshiyarpur.

In the incident, six females and three males sustained serious burn injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. All six women were identified as residents of Punjab.