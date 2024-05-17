Precious forests should be saved from hazards of fire: Supreme Court

Precious forests should be saved from the hazards of forest fires, the Supreme Court said on Friday, terming the litigation concerning the recent forest fires in Uttarakhand as "not adversarial". A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta observed that everybody was interested only in "protecting the forests".

Appearing for the Uttarakhand government, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta informed the court about various aspects, including utilisation of funds to prevent and control forest fires, filling up vacancies in the forest department, and providing necessary equipment for fire fighting.

On the issue of equipment, the bench observed, "While statistics are filed, there are images and interviews of your forest guards. They are dousing the fire using banana leaves. It is a fact which no one can deny. We are asking questions from what we have read in the reports with images."

Mehta said, "I am not undermining whatever is printed in the media, but sometimes it may be a little hazardous to completely go by them." He added that some of the photographs shown in the reports were of forest fires in California.

"There has to be a system whereby these equipment have to be distributed in advance. If they are just lying in stocks, what is the use?" the bench also observed.

Mehta said 40,184 pieces of equipment have been provided to field crew teams of 1,429 crew stations in the state. He also apprised the bench about a scheme where villages were no forest fire are reported get some incentives.

Uttarakhand chief secretary Radha Raturi was also present in court during the hearing. The state's deputy advocate-general Jatinder Kumar Sethi also appeared for the state along with the solicitor-general.