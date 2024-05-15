Why Uttarakhand is in flames

This is apocalypse now. Satellite pictures confirm that there are over 150 fires presently raging in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and nearly 500 fires burning in the forests of the Kumaon.

Six people have died in these fires, including a 65-year-old woman. Dunagiri temple, one of Almora’s most revered shrines, saw pilgrims running for their lives as leaping flames swept across the temple veranda.

In 2000, when the state of Uttarakhand was formed, it had 65 per cent forest cover of which 42 per cent was dense forest. The last 23 years have proved devastating, with 44,518 hectares gutted by frequent forest fires and another 11,649 hectares of forest land having been encroached upon.

This year has been particularly dire because these fires have been simmering since December 2023. Several hundred hectares of land have already been lost, with Nainital, Haldwani and Ramnagar districts the worst affected. It is impossible to calculate the loss of these precious ecosystems.

“The last ten days have been terrifying,” said sociologist Madhvi Daruwala, a resident of Nainital district. “The mountains are literally on fire and Bhimtal lake, which is the source of water in our region, has practically dried up. We depend on local springs for our water supply but the lack of winter rains has resulted in our springs drying up. This is going to create a huge water problem for us.

“The fires started in winter and the forest department should have controlled them then. They simmered through the winter months. Summer has seen them intensify and now practically every district has been affected.’’

Aagnay Budhraja, a resident of Suriya Gaon, Sattal, who works as a contractor using nature-friendly materials, said, “There is so much smoke, it is difficult to breathe. The fire reached right up to my neighbour’s house on Sunday evening. It took us three hours to control it.”