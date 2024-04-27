Forest fire reaches Nainital's High Court Colony; army called in

Forest fire in Uttarakhand became more severe on Friday, 26 April, with the flames reaching the High Court Colony in Nainital.

Rudraprayag's divisional forest officer Abhimanyu said three men have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly starting forest fires in two different areas of Jakholi and Rudraprayag.

In the last 24 hours, 31 new incidents of forest fire were reported from various parts of the state, destroying 33.34 hectares of forest land.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the officials to remain on alert and take measures to prevent the fires by coordinating with all departments.

The fire that broke out in the forest near Nainital district headquarters took a horrific form, posing a threat to the residents of High Court Colony located in the Pines area. It also affected the traffic movement in the area.

Along with the forest department employees, army personnel are also trying to control the fire. Authorities may deploy helicopters to put it out.