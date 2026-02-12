Businessman’s son held over Kanpur Lamborghini crash
Police dismiss alternative driver claim as 35-year-old arrested in connection with accident that injured several people
Police have arrested Shivam Mishra, son of well-known tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra, in relation to a high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured earlier this week.
Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal said on Thursday that the 35-year-old had been taken into custody and would be produced before a court shortly.
“He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour,” the commissioner said.
The accident occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday in the upscale Gwaltoli locality along VIP Road, when a Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car valued at over Rs 10 crore, collided with pedestrians and multiple vehicles.
Among the injured was 18-year-old Mohd Taufeeq, an e-rickshaw driver, who subsequently filed a police complaint. However, counsel representing the accused later stated that Taufeeq was not inclined to pursue legal proceedings.
The investigation took a new turn on Wednesday after a man identified as Mohan came forward claiming he had been the designated driver of the vehicle and was at the wheel when the crash occurred.
Police rejected the assertion, stating that evidence gathered during the inquiry clearly indicated that Shivam Mishra was driving the car at the time it struck pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy road.
Further legal proceedings are under way.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines