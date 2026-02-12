Businessman’s son held over Kanpur Lamborghini crash

Police have arrested Shivam Mishra, son of well-known tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra, in relation to a high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured earlier this week.

Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal said on Thursday that the 35-year-old had been taken into custody and would be produced before a court shortly.

“He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour,” the commissioner said.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday in the upscale Gwaltoli locality along VIP Road, when a Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car valued at over Rs 10 crore, collided with pedestrians and multiple vehicles.