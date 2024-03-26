Butter chicken fight: Daryaganj alleges 'defamatory' remarks by Moti Mahal

Restaurant chain Daryaganj has moved the Delhi High Court against certain allegedly defamatory remarks made by the proprietors of Moti Mahal in an interview on the issue of the origin of butter chicken.

The Moti Mahal owners had earlier this year filed a lawsuit against Daryaganj claiming that it was their own predecessor, the late Kundan Lal Gujral, who invented butter chicken and dal makhani. They accused Daryaganj of "misleading people" on the origin of the two dishes.

Now, in an application filed in the above lawsuit, Daryaganj has raised concerns regarding certain "defamatory" statements in an article first published in the Wall Street Journal and then further circulated and replicated by other websites. They cause substantial negative impact on the Daryaganj's reputation as a restaurant, the application alleges.

However, the owners of Moti Mahal have asserted that the remarks in question were an "editorial perspective" by the publication and cannot be attributed to Moti Mahal.

These statements, Daryaganj alleges, not only disparage its business but also prejudices a fair adjudication on the lawsuit. It therefore called for immediate corrective action to be taken by the other side to retract and remove those statements.

Justice Sanjeev Narula asked the proprietors of Moti Mahal to submit an affidavit, affirming their effort to distance themselves from the statement in articles that have been published, within two weeks.

The proprietors of Moti Mahal suggest that the expressions found in the article were neither reflective of their direct communications with the media house nor their intentions.