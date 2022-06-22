By-polls in 4 Tripura assembly constituencies on June 23

In all, 1,89,032 voters would decide the political fortune of 22 candidates of the BJP, CPI-M-led Left Front, Congress and the Trinamool Congress, and other local parties.



The over-a-month-long hectic poll campaign for the four assembly seats in Tripura ended on Tuesday while a tense situation prevailed in some areas of these poll-bound constituencies.



The campaign was marred by violent incidents. Former BJP minister Sudip Roy Barman, who is now contesting from the Agartala constituency on a Congress ticket, was injured when "BJP activists" allegedly attacked him late on Sunday night. Barman, a five-time MLA from the politically crucial Agartala constituency, is now under treatment at a private hospital in Agartala.



The focus of the by-elections was on the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency, where 69-year-old Congress-turned-BJP leader and Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting against five other candidates.



Saha, the state party president and a Rajya Sabha member who assumed office on May 15, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation from the top post, is contesting the elections for the first time.