10.14 pc voting in early hours of voting in Karnataka assembly bypolls

Early hours of voting witnessed a good turnout in the bye-elections held for three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on 13 November, Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India reported a voting turnout of 10.14 per cent between 7 am and 9 am The bypolls are being held for Channapatna Assembly constituency in Ramanagar district, Sandur Assembly seat in Bellary district and Shiggaon Assembly segment in Haveri district.

The high-profile Channapatna seat saw a turnout of 10.34 per cent of voters, the Shiggaon segment witnessed 10.08 per cent of voting and the Sandur seat saw a 9.99 per cent voter turnout.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the NDA candidate contesting under the JD(S) symbol from the Channapatna seat. He is also the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Former senior BJP leader, CP Yogeshwara is the Congress candidate from here. Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharat Bommai is the BJP candidate from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as its candidate.

Annapurna Tukaram, wife of former minister and Congress MP, E. Tukaram is the candidate for the grand old party from the Sandur Assembly segment. The BJP has fielded Bangaru Hanumanthu, State Morcha President as its candidate.

The Congress, BJP and JD(S) have carried out high-voltage campaigning for the bypolls as the results are expected to have a direct impact on state politics.