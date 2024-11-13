Polling begins for 43 seats in first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections

A total of 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in the voting on November 13.

Altogether 683 candidates - 609 men, 73 women and a third gender person - are in the fray in the 43 seats.

Out of the 43 assembly seats, 17 are reserved for general, 20 for scheduled tribes and 6 seats for scheduled castes.

A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said all preparations for voting have been completed and polling personnel have reached stations.

Mock polls began at 5.30 am, he said.

The responsibility of the entire voting process at 1,152 polling stations will be in the hands of women, Kumar said, adding that 24 booths will be manned by handicapped people.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, a total of Rs 208.78 crore worth of illegal material and cash has been seized, he said.

Till Tuesday, 58 cases have been registered for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, including a maximum of 29 in Garhwa district.