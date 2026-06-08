Vijay plays chess with Pragg, awards Rs 50 lakh for Norway Chess triumph
Praggnanandhaa makes history as first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title
Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday felicitated Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa for his landmark victory at the Norway Chess tournament, presenting the 20-year-old chess star with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh and praising his remarkable achievement on the global stage.
The felicitation ceremony turned into a memorable occasion when the chief minister and the chess prodigy sat across a chessboard for a friendly game, drawing attention from officials and guests present at the event.
Praggnanandhaa recently scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title, one of the strongest tournaments on the international calendar.
His title-winning campaign featured several standout performances, including two classical-format victories over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on home soil and a crucial win against reigning world champion D Gukesh.
Honouring the young grandmaster, CM Vijay handed over a ₹50 lakh cheque on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and presented him with a memento in recognition of his contribution to Indian and Tamil Nadu sports.
The event was attended by minister for public works and sports development Aadhav Arjuna, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu member secretary J. Meghanatha Reddy, senior government officials and Praggnanandhaa's family members.
Praggnanandhaa's triumph in Oslo was all the more remarkable given the circumstances. After six rounds, he was placed last in the six-player standings and appeared out of contention for the title.
The Indian grandmaster then produced a stunning turnaround, winning four consecutive games — the first such streak at Norway Chess since Carlsen achieved the feat in 2021.
The run included his second victory over Carlsen and a vital penultimate-round win over Gukesh, thrusting him back into title contention.
Heading into the final round, Praggnanandhaa trailed leader Wesley So by half a point and knew that only a win would keep his championship hopes alive.
Playing with the white pieces against Germany's Vincent Keymer, he seized the initiative and converted his advantage into a decisive victory. The result earned him three points, taking his tally to 18 and securing the title.
The achievement marks another milestone in the meteoric rise of Praggnanandhaa, who continues to establish himself among the world's elite chess players and strengthen India's growing dominance in the sport.
With PTI inputs
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