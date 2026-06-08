Vijay plays chess with Pragg, awards Rs 50 lakh for Norway Chess triumph

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday felicitated Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa for his landmark victory at the Norway Chess tournament, presenting the 20-year-old chess star with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh and praising his remarkable achievement on the global stage.

The felicitation ceremony turned into a memorable occasion when the chief minister and the chess prodigy sat across a chessboard for a friendly game, drawing attention from officials and guests present at the event.

Praggnanandhaa recently scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title, one of the strongest tournaments on the international calendar.

His title-winning campaign featured several standout performances, including two classical-format victories over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on home soil and a crucial win against reigning world champion D Gukesh.

Honouring the young grandmaster, CM Vijay handed over a ₹50 lakh cheque on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and presented him with a memento in recognition of his contribution to Indian and Tamil Nadu sports.