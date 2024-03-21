CAA, NRC and NPR being brought to trouble minorities, tribals, and Dalits: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, 20 March said the National Population Register and NRC should be seen in the light of the CAA and alleged these measures are being brought with the sole motive to trouble minorities, Dalits, and tribals in their own country.

He chaired a meeting of AIMIM leaders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra before attending an Iftar party.

Notably, the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) were notified on 11 March, paving the way for granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The CAA aims to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till 31 December, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, "The CAA has to be seen along with the National Register of Citizens and NPR. A minister of BJP has already said that NRC and NPR will be implemented in the country".