Cabinet approves controversial insurance Bill allowing 100 pc FDI

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100 per cent, according to sources, paving the way for one of the most sweeping reforms in the financial services landscape since the sector was opened up two decades ago. The Bill may be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, scheduled to end on 19 December.

A Lok Sabha bulletin confirmed that the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is among 13 legislations listed for the session. The Bill seeks to deepen insurance penetration, accelerate sectoral growth and improve ease of doing business — objectives finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined earlier this year when she announced the proposal to lift the cap from the current 74 per cent.

The insurance industry has so far attracted Rs 82,000 crore in FDI, a figure the government believes will rise sharply if restrictions are removed entirely. The finance ministry’s draft proposes multiple changes to the Insurance Act, 1938, including reducing paid-up capital requirements and introducing a composite licence, which would allow insurers to offer life, general and health products under a single entity.

Amendments are also planned for the LIC Act, 1956, and the IRDA Act, 1999. For LIC, the proposals include giving its board greater autonomy in operational matters such as branch expansion and recruitment — part of a broader effort, officials say, to modernise the insurer’s governance framework.

The government argues that the reform will bolster policyholders’ interests, expand consumer choice, strengthen financial security and attract new players, thereby supporting growth and employment as India seeks “insurance for all” by 2047.

However, the move is expected to face significant resistance in Parliament and beyond, mirroring the contentious debates that accompanied previous FDI hikes in the sector. Opposition parties have historically criticised increases in foreign ownership caps as a threat to domestic control over a critical financial sector.