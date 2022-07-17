Calcutta HC order to SP on missing pig creates sensation

The order from Justice Shampa Sarkar, came on a petition by a group of lawyers practicing at Kalyani district court in Nadia district of West Bengal. The said pig, "Ghona" was brought up within the court premises and was pampered by all the lawyers practicing there. Recently, as alleged by the lawyers, a car came within the premises of the court, picked up Ghona and vanished from the scene.



The lawyers immediately filed a complaint at the local police station. However, following the police's reluctance to trace the missing animal, these lawyers approached the bench of Justice Sarkar, who expressed displeasure over the police reluctance to trace Ghona, "since it was just a pig".