Calcutta HC seeks Centre's report on Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh's security withdrawal

Singh's counsel in the Calcutta High Court argued that since the security threat still looms on his client, central security should continue. However, the Union government's counsel Billwadal Bhattacharya argued that Singh was previously provided central security cover following his appeal since the state government then withdrew the state security cover. "The Union government now feels that "Z" category security cover is no longer required for him and so it has been removed. However, anyone can appeal for getting the security reinstated and the Union government will take a decision after reviewing the ground realities," he argued.



After that Justice Bhattacharya observed that the decision on security cover depends on the actual life threat for any individual and not on the party the individual is associated with. Thereafter, she dismissed Singh's plea for interim security and also asked the Union government to send a report on this count to the court within the next ten days. The next hearing in the matter will be on July 20.