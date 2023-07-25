Calcutta HC questions WB govt over indiscriminate extension of fire services temp staff

West Bengal government on Tuesday faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court over "indiscriminate" extension of the temporary staff in the state fire services department.

While hearing a petition in the matter, Justice Debangshu Basak questioned the rationale behind sudden extension for three years granted to the certain temporary staff in the state fire services department, who was originally recruited for a term of just one year.

He also observed that those who were given such indiscriminate extensions should be terminated from their services.

“Recruitment for a year’s term cannot be extended for an indefinite period. This should not be tolerated,” Justice Basak observed.