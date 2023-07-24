SC dismisses WB govt petition against Calcutta HC order directing NIA to probe Ram Navami violence

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the special leave petition filed by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court order directing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the Ram Navami Festival clashes in the state.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that the notification issued by the Centre government in exercise of its suo moto power (on its own) empowering the NIA to probe into the violence has not been challenged by the state government.

"....in the absence of a challenge to the Central government notification, we are not entertaining the Special Leave Petition," the bench recorded in its order.

The state government argued that smoke and tear gas grenades used by the West Bengal police were projected as explosives.