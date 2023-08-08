Calcutta HC seeks report on primary teachers appointed without completing bridge course

The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) over teachers being appointed in different state-run schools without undergoing the mandatory post-recruitment bridge course on teachers’ aptitude.

The single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed WBBPE to submit the detailed report by August 18. The matter will be heard again on August 21.

It has been brought to the notice of the court that as many as 6,000 primary teachers employed with different state-run schools have to undergo the compulsory post-recruitment bridge course.

It was also noted that those who qualified the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2018 got their recruitment letters in 2020. They were already employed in different state-run schools and they worked there as primary teachers without undergoing the bridge course.