Calcutta HC imposes penalty on Bengal education department for ignoring court order

Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the West Bengal education department for ignoring an earlier court order of timely initiating department inquiry in a particular school recruitment irregularities case.

In 2012 there were complaints relating to irregularities in the primary teachers recruitment in East Midnapore district. The matter reached the Calcutta High Court which in 2016 directed the-then principal secretary to the state education department to start a probe in the matter.

However, the probe process was not started even after years passed since the Calcutta High Court ordered for it. Recently, another petition was filed at the single- judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay, where the delay in the beginning of the probe process was pointed out.