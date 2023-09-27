Calcutta HC sets guidelines for govt jobs in reserved categories

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmaya Bhattacharya on Wednesday set some guidelines for state government jobs in reserved categories.

As per the order, if any candidate in the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category secures higher marks than a general category candidate in a recruitment examination, the reserved category candidate will be deemed a general category candidate.

The division bench has detailed this guideline while cancelling the 2022 panel for recruitment of constables to West Bengal Police. Instead, the division bench observed that the previous panel for 2021 should be in force.

Following this directive, a total of 137 constables are potentially liable to lose their jobs. However, the division bench has also suggested that instead of terminating the services of these 137 constables, they can be relocated to other departments where there are vacancies.