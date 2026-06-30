Calcutta HC declines urgent hearing on TMC plea over frozen bank accounts

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a petition filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has challenged the freezing of three of the party's bank accounts holding around Rs 440 crore.

A single-judge bench of justice Saugata Bhattacharya rejected the plea for a fast-track hearing, observing that the matter would be taken up in the normal course as per the scheduled cause list.

The bank accounts were frozen earlier this month after the police instructed the private lender to halt operations following complaints from the rival "rebel but majority" faction of the TMC, led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee.

The first complaint came from former state minister and ex-party treasurer Aroop Biswas, who alleged the possibility of fund misappropriation and urged the bank to freeze the accounts. Subsequently, several MLAs aligned with the rebel faction approached the police with a similar request, prompting the police to direct the bank to freeze the accounts.