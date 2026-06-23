TMC bank accounts under scanner as cyber police probe 5 years of transactions

According to sources, transaction patterns are being analysed for any evidence supporting allegations that money collected through extortion and illegal commissions was deposited into the accounts before being routed for other purposes.

The investigation was triggered by complaints lodged by several rebel TMC legislators at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station. In their complaints, the legislators alleged that funds collected through extortion had been parked in the three accounts.

Acting on the complaints, police registered an FIR and initiated a formal investigation. As part of the preliminary phase of the probe, authorities instructed the concerned bank to impose a debit freeze on all three accounts, preventing any withdrawals or outward transactions.

The controversy has unfolded against the backdrop of an escalating internal power struggle within the Trinamool Congress.

Just days before the police action, former state minister and ex-party treasurer Aroop Biswas had written to the private sector bank seeking a freeze on the accounts. In his communication, Biswas cited an ongoing dispute over the control and management of party funds amid factional tensions within the ruling party.

The freeze has since sparked a legal battle.

A faction of the Trinamool Congress that continues to remain loyal to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday challenging the action.

In its petition, the faction questioned the authority under which the debit freeze was imposed and sought judicial intervention to determine the legal basis for the restrictions placed on the accounts.

The case is expected to have significant political implications, as investigators continue to examine the financial trail while the legal dispute over control of the accounts plays out in court.

With IANS inputs