Calcutta HC denies urgent relief to Aroop Biswas in Messi tour vandalism case
Development came hours before Biswas was due to appear for questioning at Bidhannagar (South) Police Station
A vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday declined former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas's plea for an urgent hearing on his petition seeking protection from coercive police action in connection with the vandalism case linked to Lionel Messi's proposed GOAT India Tour event.
The development came hours before Biswas was scheduled to appear before investigators at the Bidhannagar (South) Police Station for questioning in the case.
Appearing before the single-judge vacation bench of justice Saugata Bhattacharya, Biswas's counsel, senior advocate Kishor Datta, sought interim protection from possible coercive action, including arrest, and requested a fast-track hearing, arguing that the former minister had been summoned for interrogation later in the day.
While the court admitted the petition seeking protection, it refused to grant an urgent hearing, leaving the matter pending without immediate relief.
The case relates to alleged vandalism and irregularities at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during preparations for football icon Lionel Messi's proposed GOAT India Tour event on December 13 last year.
Investigators had first summoned Biswas on 2 June, directing him to appear on 5 June. However, the former minister sought a two-week extension on medical grounds and submitted a medical certificate to support his request.
Despite that, police issued a fresh notice on Sunday asking him to appear for questioning by Monday afternoon.
In his petition before the high court, Biswas argued that he feared arrest by the state police, particularly after the recent arrest of his younger brother, Swarup Biswas.
Swarup Biswas was arrested last week on charges including corruption, extortion and alleged misconduct towards women support staff associated with the Bengali film industry. A Kolkata court subsequently remanded him to 14 days of police custody on Saturday.
The questioning of Aroop Biswas is being closely watched amid growing political controversy surrounding the case and the broader scrutiny of alleged irregularities linked to sports and entertainment events in the state.
With the high court declining to fast-track his plea, the former minister is expected to face police interrogation as the investigation gathers pace.
With IANS inputs
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