Calcutta HC denies urgent relief to Aroop Biswas in Messi tour vandalism case

A vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday declined former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas's plea for an urgent hearing on his petition seeking protection from coercive police action in connection with the vandalism case linked to Lionel Messi's proposed GOAT India Tour event.

The development came hours before Biswas was scheduled to appear before investigators at the Bidhannagar (South) Police Station for questioning in the case.

Appearing before the single-judge vacation bench of justice Saugata Bhattacharya, Biswas's counsel, senior advocate Kishor Datta, sought interim protection from possible coercive action, including arrest, and requested a fast-track hearing, arguing that the former minister had been summoned for interrogation later in the day.

While the court admitted the petition seeking protection, it refused to grant an urgent hearing, leaving the matter pending without immediate relief.

The case relates to alleged vandalism and irregularities at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during preparations for football icon Lionel Messi's proposed GOAT India Tour event on December 13 last year.