Messi event row deepens: Police issue fresh summons to Aroop Biswas

The Bidhannagar South Police Station has issued a fresh notice to former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, directing him to appear for questioning by Monday in connection with an FIR linked to alleged vandalism and irregularities during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour event at Salt Lake's Yuva Bharati Krirangan last December.

The latest notice is the second issued to the four-time Trinamool Congress legislator. Police had earlier summoned Biswas on 2 June, asking him to appear on 5 June. However, the former minister sought a 14-day extension on medical grounds and submitted a medical certificate in support of his request.

Investigators have now asked him to present himself for interrogation on 8 June afternoon as the probe gathers pace.

The FIR was registered on 30 May following a complaint lodged by event organiser Satadru Dutta on 17 May. In his complaint, Dutta accused Biswas and others of involvement in vandalism at the stadium and alleged that nearly 22,000 tickets for the high-profile Messi event were black-marketed.