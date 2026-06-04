Kolkata Messi event case: Aroop Biswas seeks 14 days after police summons

Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has sought 14 days' time to appear before police for questioning in connection with an FIR filed against him over alleged vandalism and irregularities linked to Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in December 2025.

Biswas was summoned by the Bidhannagar (South) Police Station and asked to appear on 5 June as part of an investigation initiated following a complaint related to the controversial event held at the Salt Lake stadium on 13 December 2025.

However, a day before his scheduled appearance, the former minister sent a letter to the police seeking a two-week extension on medical grounds. The request, delivered through a messenger, was accompanied by a medical certificate supporting his claim of ill health.

Police officials had not indicated by Thursday evening whether the request for additional time would be accepted.

The case stems from an FIR registered on 30 May based on a complaint filed by event organiser Satadru Dutta on 17 May. Dutta alleged that widespread irregularities took place during the high-profile football event and accused Biswas and others of being involved.