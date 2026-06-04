Kolkata Messi event case: Aroop Biswas seeks 14 days after police summons
Satadru Dutta accuses ex-sports minister of black-marketing nearly 22,000 tickets, an allegation now under police investigation
Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has sought 14 days' time to appear before police for questioning in connection with an FIR filed against him over alleged vandalism and irregularities linked to Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in December 2025.
Biswas was summoned by the Bidhannagar (South) Police Station and asked to appear on 5 June as part of an investigation initiated following a complaint related to the controversial event held at the Salt Lake stadium on 13 December 2025.
However, a day before his scheduled appearance, the former minister sent a letter to the police seeking a two-week extension on medical grounds. The request, delivered through a messenger, was accompanied by a medical certificate supporting his claim of ill health.
Police officials had not indicated by Thursday evening whether the request for additional time would be accepted.
The case stems from an FIR registered on 30 May based on a complaint filed by event organiser Satadru Dutta on 17 May. Dutta alleged that widespread irregularities took place during the high-profile football event and accused Biswas and others of being involved.
Welcoming the police action, Dutta said investigators were moving in the right direction to identify those responsible for the alleged mismanagement surrounding the Messi event.
In his complaint, Dutta also accused Biswas of black-marketing nearly 22,000 tickets for the event — a claim that has now become part of the ongoing police investigation.
The controversy has seen a dramatic reversal of roles. During the previous Trinamool Congress government, Dutta himself was arrested in connection with disturbances linked to the Yuva Bharati episode before later securing bail.
The probe has gained political significance following the change of government in West Bengal. Biswas, a four-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Tollygunge, lost the 2026 assembly election to BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Papiya Adhikari by more than 6,000 votes.
After the FIR was registered, Dutta publicly thanked chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, sports minister Nishith Pramanik and director general of police Sidh Nath Gupta for pursuing the matter.
Notably, sports minister Nishith Pramanik had earlier indicated that his department would reopen and examine files related to the Messi event controversy after assuming office.
With police now probing allegations ranging from vandalism to ticket black-marketing, the investigation into the much-publicised Messi tour has once again come under the spotlight.
With IANS inputs
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