FIR filed against Aroop Biswas in Messi Kolkata event chaos case

An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas in connection with the chaos, vandalism and alleged security lapses during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour event at Salt Lake's Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 13 December 2025.

The case was registered at Bidhannagar South Police Station on Saturday night following a complaint filed on 17 May by event organiser Satadru Dutta, who had brought the Argentine football legend to Kolkata.

According to police sources, the FIR has been lodged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to alleged black marketing of tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating. Investigators are expected to summon Biswas for questioning as part of the probe.

In his complaint, Dutta accused the former minister of black-marketing nearly 22,000 tickets for the event and alleged that his actions contributed to the breakdown of crowd management and security arrangements.

Soon after the FIR was registered, Dutta announced the development on social media.

"Satyameva Jayate. FIR registered against Aroop Biswas, ex sports minister," he wrote.