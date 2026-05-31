FIR filed against Aroop Biswas in Messi Kolkata event chaos case
FIR was registered on Saturday night based on a complaint filed by event organiser Satadru Dutta on 17 May
An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas in connection with the chaos, vandalism and alleged security lapses during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour event at Salt Lake's Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 13 December 2025.
The case was registered at Bidhannagar South Police Station on Saturday night following a complaint filed on 17 May by event organiser Satadru Dutta, who had brought the Argentine football legend to Kolkata.
According to police sources, the FIR has been lodged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to alleged black marketing of tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating. Investigators are expected to summon Biswas for questioning as part of the probe.
In his complaint, Dutta accused the former minister of black-marketing nearly 22,000 tickets for the event and alleged that his actions contributed to the breakdown of crowd management and security arrangements.
Soon after the FIR was registered, Dutta announced the development on social media.
"Satyameva Jayate. FIR registered against Aroop Biswas, ex sports minister," he wrote.
Dutta has also named Trinamool Congress councillor Jui Biswas, sister-in-law of Aroop Biswas, and former Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar in his complaint.
The organiser alleged that Aroop Biswas unlawfully entered restricted security zones inside the stadium, disrupted perimeter security and endangered Messi's safety by allowing unauthorised individuals to gain access to the football star.
According to the complaint, the former minister and his associates allegedly breached security protocols and interfered with the smooth conduct of the event.
The allegations come months after widespread disorder marred Messi's highly anticipated appearance at the packed Salt Lake Stadium.
On 13 December, thousands of fans filled Yuva Bharati Krirangan hours before the event. However, scenes of chaos unfolded shortly after Messi arrived, as crowds surged toward the football icon in an attempt to take photographs and get closer to him.
Many spectators later complained that they were unable to properly see Messi, who remained on the field for only about 22 minutes before leaving.
The situation deteriorated further after his departure, with spectators allegedly hurling chairs and bottles onto the field, damaging stadium property and breaking through security barriers. Acts of vandalism were reported in the galleries, restrooms and other parts of the stadium complex.
The state government subsequently constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.
Ironically, Dutta himself was arrested on the day of the event from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and spent more than a month in custody. His bail plea was rejected twice before a city court granted him bail on 19 January, 37 days after his arrest.
Following the political change in West Bengal, Dutta publicly accused Aroop Biswas for the first time, alleging that the former minister used his influence to gain unauthorised access to Messi and contributed to the collapse of security arrangements.
The controversy had major administrative repercussions. In the aftermath of the incident, Aroop Biswas stepped down as Sports Minister, while senior police officers, including then DGP Rajeev Kumar, were served show-cause notices.
The investigation is now expected to focus on allegations of ticket black marketing, security breaches, crowd mismanagement and the events that led to the large-scale disorder at one of the most high-profile sporting events held in Kolkata in recent years.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines