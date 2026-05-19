Messi India tour organiser files complaint against ex-Bengal minister, ex-DGP
Event organiser alleges security breaches and mismanagement during Lionel Messi’s Kolkata appearance at Salt Lake Stadium
Satadru Dutta, organiser of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour-Kolkata edition’, has lodged a formal complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and former Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar over alleged mismanagement during the football icon’s event in Kolkata last year.
The complaint was submitted at Bidhannagar South Police Station on Monday night and also names Trinamool Congress councillor Jui Biswas, who is related to the former minister.
In his complaint, Dutta accused Aroop Biswas of unlawfully entering restricted security zones, compromising perimeter control and endangering Messi’s safety during the high-profile event held at Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 13 December 2025.
He further alleged that interference by senior figures disrupted the flow of the programme and contributed to the collapse of crowd management arrangements at the stadium.
Police sources confirmed that Dutta personally visited the police station and submitted a written complaint alleging serious lapses in planning and coordination during the event.
The controversy relates to widespread chaos that erupted at Salt Lake Stadium after spectators, many of whom had purchased tickets hoping to watch Messi, became agitated when the Argentine footballer left the field shortly after appearing.
The situation escalated into vandalism inside the stadium, with bottles and chairs reportedly thrown onto the pitch. Some spectators allegedly broke through gates and entered the field, while damage was also reported in galleries and restroom areas.
The incident sparked significant criticism and prompted the state government to form an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement.
Dutta, who was arrested in connection with the case on the same day as the event, has recently begun speaking publicly about the incident following a change in government in the state.
He had been detained at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on 13 December and was later remanded to police custody for 14 days. His bail applications were rejected twice before he was eventually granted bail by a city court on 19 January after spending 37 days in custody.
Following the fallout from the event, Aroop Biswas resigned as Sports Minister, while several senior IPS officers, including then DGP Rajeev Kumar, were reportedly served show-cause notices over the handling of the programme.
With IANS inputs
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