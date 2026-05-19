Messi India tour organiser files complaint against ex-Bengal minister, ex-DGP

Satadru Dutta, organiser of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour-Kolkata edition’, has lodged a formal complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and former Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar over alleged mismanagement during the football icon’s event in Kolkata last year.

The complaint was submitted at Bidhannagar South Police Station on Monday night and also names Trinamool Congress councillor Jui Biswas, who is related to the former minister.

In his complaint, Dutta accused Aroop Biswas of unlawfully entering restricted security zones, compromising perimeter control and endangering Messi’s safety during the high-profile event held at Yuva Bharati Krirangan on 13 December 2025.

He further alleged that interference by senior figures disrupted the flow of the programme and contributed to the collapse of crowd management arrangements at the stadium.

Police sources confirmed that Dutta personally visited the police station and submitted a written complaint alleging serious lapses in planning and coordination during the event.