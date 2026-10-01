Calcutta HC extends Mahua Moitra’s protection from arrest till 29 January

Moitra later approached the Calcutta High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings. Justice Bhattacharyya had granted her interim protection from coercive action in July, initially directing that no such steps be taken until 5 October, subject to her compliance with the court's conditions.

As part of those conditions, Moitra appeared before the investigating officer at Hogalberia police station on 14 August and answered questions during the probe. The state informed the court that the investigation remains underway.

The MP has denied the allegations and has challenged the proceedings, describing the case as based on concocted and motivated claims, according to her court plea.

In a separate matter, the court also ordered the continuation of security arrangements for Moitra during her visits to her Krishnanagar constituency until 30 November.

Under an earlier order, two police personnel are to escort the MP during such visits following allegations of egg-pelting and disturbances during her constituency visits.

The proceedings relating to the alleged attack are before a Division Bench headed by Calcutta High Court chief justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge. Justice Bhattacharyya therefore recused himself from further hearing that matter on Thursday.

The extension of protection in the hate speech case means that the police investigation can continue while Moitra remains protected from coercive action until the next stage of the court proceedings.

With IANS inputs