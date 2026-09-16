‘Shoutout to Justice Datta’: Mahua Moitra alleges fresh egg attack in Nadia

Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her during a visit to Nadia, despite a recent court-ordered security cover

The Krishnanagar MP says protesters waved black flags, raised ‘go back’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and confronted her convoy

Fresh incident comes amid a series of protests and alleged attacks on Moitra in her constituency, prompting judicial intervention

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs at her during a visit to Natna in West Bengal's Nadia district, despite a recent Calcutta High Court direction for additional security during her visits to the constituency.

Moitra, a two-term MP from Krishnanagar, said she had informed the West Bengal Police about her visit to Natna to attend a meeting when protesters allegedly confronted her, waved black flags and raised ‘go back’ slogans.

In a video posted on X, Moitra said: ‘All of a sudden, BJP workers came here and pelted eggs at me.’

She alleged that the protesters also raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans while throwing eggs at her. Broken eggshells could be seen on her face in the video.

In the accompanying post, Moitra directly invoked Justice Dipankar Datta, who is a member of the Supreme Court, and said she had followed his advice in confronting the protesters.

‘Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord — I came to my constituency for a mtng informing @WBPolice & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me. True to your advice I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets,’ she wrote.

The reference was to the court proceedings over earlier incidents involving the MP, during which the issue of her security while travelling through her constituency had come before the Calcutta High Court.