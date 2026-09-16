‘Shoutout to Justice Datta’: Mahua Moitra alleges fresh egg attack in Nadia
Fresh confrontation comes days after Calcutta High Court directed police to provide additional security to the TMC MP
Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her during a visit to Nadia, despite a recent court-ordered security cover
The Krishnanagar MP says protesters waved black flags, raised ‘go back’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and confronted her convoy
Fresh incident comes amid a series of protests and alleged attacks on Moitra in her constituency, prompting judicial intervention
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs at her during a visit to Natna in West Bengal's Nadia district, despite a recent Calcutta High Court direction for additional security during her visits to the constituency.
Moitra, a two-term MP from Krishnanagar, said she had informed the West Bengal Police about her visit to Natna to attend a meeting when protesters allegedly confronted her, waved black flags and raised ‘go back’ slogans.
In a video posted on X, Moitra said: ‘All of a sudden, BJP workers came here and pelted eggs at me.’
She alleged that the protesters also raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans while throwing eggs at her. Broken eggshells could be seen on her face in the video.
In the accompanying post, Moitra directly invoked Justice Dipankar Datta, who is a member of the Supreme Court, and said she had followed his advice in confronting the protesters.
‘Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord — I came to my constituency for a mtng informing @WBPolice & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me. True to your advice I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets,’ she wrote.
The reference was to the court proceedings over earlier incidents involving the MP, during which the issue of her security while travelling through her constituency had come before the Calcutta High Court.
The latest incident comes amid a series of confrontations involving Moitra in Nadia, including a protest in Chapra earlier this month in which demonstrators waved black flags and raised ‘go back’ slogans as she left a TMC meeting.
Moitra had subsequently approached Calcutta High Court, alleging repeated harassment and attacks during her visits to her constituency. The court directed the state police to provide her with additional security when she visits the Krishnanagar constituency, subject to prior intimation to the police.
The order was intended to ensure that an elected representative could carry out her public duties without being subjected to harassment or physical obstruction.
Wednesday's alleged egg-pelting raises questions about whether the security arrangement has been sufficient to prevent further confrontations.
Moitra's allegation that BJP workers were behind the latest incident could not immediately be independently verified. The BJP's response to Wednesday's allegation was awaited.
The political confrontation also comes against the backdrop of growing tensions within and around the TMC's organisation in Nadia, where Moitra's constituency has seen rivalry involving the BJP as well as dissident TMC leaders.
Earlier this month, Moitra faced protests in Chapra after attending a party meeting. Protesters waved black flags and shouted ‘go back’ slogans as her convoy left the venue. Moitra alleged that BJP supporters and dissident TMC elements were behind the demonstration. The allegations were rejected by her political opponents, who described the protests as expressions of local anger.
The repeated confrontations have now acquired a legal dimension, with the high court already having intervened over Moitra's security.
For Moitra, however, Wednesday's episode was also an occasion to underline that she would continue visiting her constituency despite the protests. ‘True to your advice I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets,’ she wrote.
The latest incident is likely to bring renewed attention to the court's earlier directions on protecting the MP during constituency visits — and to the question of whether political protests against elected representatives are crossing into physical intimidation.
With PTI inputs