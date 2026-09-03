Bengal: Mahua Moitra booked over post alleging Muslim officers being sidelined
TMC MP booked under four BNS sections after alleging communal discrimination against Muslim IAS, IPS officers in Bengal
An FIR has been lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra at the Diamond Harbour cyber crime police station over a social media post in which she named multiple IAS and IPS officers and accused the Bengal administration of sidelining Muslim officers in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.
Moitra has been booked under Sections 196, 197, 299 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), all of which are non-bailable sections. Police have also served her a notice asking her to appear before the Diamond Harbour cyber crime police station at 11.00 am on Saturday, 5 September.
The FIR follows an X post by Moitra on 1 September. Tagging the IPS Association and IAS Association, she alleged that Muslim officers in Bengal were being excluded from official events when Shah was present. 'Hello @IPS_Association & @IASassociation - Muslim officers in Bengal disallowed if Amit Shah present,' she wrote.
Moitra went on to name three officers, alleging that Siliguri Police commissioner Waquar Raza was not allowed to be part of a welcome line, that Jawed Shamim, director-general of the Special Task Force, was not invited to official programmes, and that IAS officer Khalil Ahmed was asked to leave a meeting.
'Won’t you protest this sick communal nonsense?' she asked the two officers’ associations.
The complaint against the Krishnanagar MP was filed by Sonu Bera at the office of the Diamond Harbour district superintendent of police, which also houses the cyber crime cell. Explaining why he approached the police, Bera said, "Moitra posted a derogatory and communal comment on her X handle about the IAS and the IPS officers. So, we have come here to the SP office in Diamond Harbour."
The sections invoked against Moitra include provisions relating to promoting enmity between groups, acts prejudicial to national integration, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings and statements or conduct alleged to cause public mischief. Since the case is at the FIR stage, the charges are allegations and do not amount to a finding of guilt.
The latest case comes as Moitra continues to be one of the most outspoken Opposition voices against the BJP. She has repeatedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah in Parliament and on social media.
In recent weeks, she has accused the prime minister and home minister of avoiding Parliament when Opposition members wanted answers on the handling of youth protests. Taking a swipe at Shah, she said, "Amit Shah has been running away from the Parliament," while demanding that he explain who had ordered the use of pellet guns against protesters in Delhi on 20 July.
Moitra has also been repeatedly targeted by BJP supporters during visits to her constituency. She has faced protests, heckling and alleged that objects were thrown at her. Her supporters have accused the BJP of trying to intimidate her and prevent her from carrying out her duties as an elected representative.
The issue of her security reached Calcutta High Court after a recent incident in which she was confronted during a political programme in Chapra, Nadia. A day before the latest FIR, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the state police to provide security to Moitra whenever she enters her Lok Sabha constituency. Two police personnel are to be deployed during her visits for the next 30 days.
The court took a strong view of the incidents involving the MP and said an elected representative should not be obstructed from performing her duties. "Attacking an MP is unacceptable," the judge observed, directing the state to ensure that Moitra does not face harassment or obstruction while visiting her constituency.
TMC leader Pratikur Rehman accused the BJP of targeting Opposition MPs and said those who could not be "bought" were being harassed. "People like Mahua Moitra who could not be bought by them and are raising their voices against the BJP and joining movements like CJP are being targeted by the ruling dispensation. This is just to harass her," he said.
Left leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya also criticised the BJP and RSS, saying they were "extremely scared" of criticism. He said, "So, anyone who speaks against them would obviously be targeted. BJP and the RSS are constantly trying to create a divide in the society and are very scared. So, they can’t take any opposition or criticism against them."