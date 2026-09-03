Bengal: Mahua Moitra booked over post alleging Muslim officers being sidelined

An FIR has been lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra at the Diamond Harbour cyber crime police station over a social media post in which she named multiple IAS and IPS officers and accused the Bengal administration of sidelining Muslim officers in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Moitra has been booked under Sections 196, 197, 299 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), all of which are non-bailable sections. Police have also served her a notice asking her to appear before the Diamond Harbour cyber crime police station at 11.00 am on Saturday, 5 September.

The FIR follows an X post by Moitra on 1 September. Tagging the IPS Association and IAS Association, she alleged that Muslim officers in Bengal were being excluded from official events when Shah was present. 'Hello @IPS_Association & @IASassociation - Muslim officers in Bengal disallowed if Amit Shah present,' she wrote.

Moitra went on to name three officers, alleging that Siliguri Police commissioner Waquar Raza was not allowed to be part of a welcome line, that Jawed Shamim, director-general of the Special Task Force, was not invited to official programmes, and that IAS officer Khalil Ahmed was asked to leave a meeting.

'Won’t you protest this sick communal nonsense?' she asked the two officers’ associations.