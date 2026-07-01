'Eggs, not bombs': BJP minister downplays incident as mob attacks Mahua Moitra

Small groups of people hurling eggs is infinitely better than hurling bombs, suggested West Bengal minister Arjun Singh on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, as he downplayed a video streamed on Facebook by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who alleged that a meeting with party workers in her Nadia constituency was attacked by BJP supporters.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya distanced himself from the incident, saying that, according to his information, the attackers were a section of TMC workers themselves. Moitra, however, pointed to BJP flags in the hands of some of the alleged miscreants.

Moitra said she was attending an organisational meeting at the TMC party office along National Highway 34 in Kaliganj when a group of protesters gathered outside.

She alleged that the demonstrators, whom she identified as BJP supporters, waved black flags and shouted slogans such as "Mahua Moitra Go Back" and "Mahua Moitra Hai Hai". During a Facebook Live broadcast, she said, "This is the state of law and order here. BJP supporters have gathered and surrounded us. I was attacked through the window. Yet the police are just standing there watching. No action is being taken to disperse the crowd."

Moitra claimed she was also hit by an egg during the incident and alleged that local police officers present at the scene failed to intervene effectively. According to her, central security personnel later arrived, although the protesters continued to create a ruckus outside the party office.

The Trinamool MP said she refused to leave despite the disturbances. "This is my constituency. I am an elected representative. I will not leave because of four BJP goons. The police's job is to disperse the crowd, not to put me in a car and send me away," she said.