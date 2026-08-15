After 'bullets and eggs' SC remark, Mahua claims midnight eviction in Nadia

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has claimed that the district administration in West Bengal's Nadia ordered her to vacate a local circuit house late at night, after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.

Moitra — the MP from Nadia's Krishnanagar — who moved into the property for an overnight stay following a Parliament session, alleged that a large crowd gathered outside the premises on Friday night and shouted "Jai Shri Ram" after she refused to leave.

In a social media post, Moitra — who has remained loyal to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee amidst a TMC split — asserted that as an elected MP, she was entitled to use the facility but was being pressured by the district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.

"The room was given to me was properly made-up and I was even served my dinner here. I moved in at around 6.15 pm and since 10 o'clock the district administration is sending me messages to vacate the room," Moitra said in a video message on X.

"I told them that I am obviously not going to move out and now I have received an order from the district authorities asking me to move out," she said in the message, which she claimed was recorded around 11.00 pm.