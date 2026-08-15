After 'bullets and eggs' SC remark, Mahua claims midnight eviction in Nadia
Mahua Moitra says authorities asked her to vacate a circuit house as a crowd shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' outside
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has claimed that the district administration in West Bengal's Nadia ordered her to vacate a local circuit house late at night, after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.
Moitra — the MP from Nadia's Krishnanagar — who moved into the property for an overnight stay following a Parliament session, alleged that a large crowd gathered outside the premises on Friday night and shouted "Jai Shri Ram" after she refused to leave.
In a social media post, Moitra — who has remained loyal to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee amidst a TMC split — asserted that as an elected MP, she was entitled to use the facility but was being pressured by the district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.
"The room was given to me was properly made-up and I was even served my dinner here. I moved in at around 6.15 pm and since 10 o'clock the district administration is sending me messages to vacate the room," Moitra said in a video message on X.
"I told them that I am obviously not going to move out and now I have received an order from the district authorities asking me to move out," she said in the message, which she claimed was recorded around 11.00 pm.
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Moitra alleged that a large crowd had gathered outside the premises and shouted slogans with the intent to intimidate her. "The Supreme Court had asked me to face the people on the ground like a freedom fighter and I am doing just that," Moitra said, declaring her resolve not to back down.
Moitra was referring to the Supreme Court's recent observations in connection with a petition she had moved seeking protection from repeated attacks and egg-pelting at TMC leaders.
On 7 August, the Supreme Court rejected her plea to appear virtually before the police in a case linked to alleged provocative remarks, questioning why she was apprehensive about facing the situation in person. Justice Dipankar Datta reportedly told Moitra that freedom fighters had taken bullets to their chests and questioned her fear of eggs.
The remarks came after the Calcutta High Court had directed Moitra to appear before the investigating officer on 14 August while granting her interim protection from coercive action. The high court had also specifically directed the police to ensure that she was not subjected to egg-pelting or any other form of harassment during her appearance.
Moitra has been seeking protection amid a series of egg-pelting incidents targeting TMC leaders in Bengal. In July, she alleged that BJP workers had thrown eggs and brinjals at her while she was at a TMC office in Nadia. She subsequently approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection, saying such attacks were affecting her ability to discharge her duties as an MP.
"The Calcutta High Court had told me that the district administration would provide me protection, and yet it is the same authority that's ordering me to move out and harass me," she said.
Moitra also posted the order she received from the nezarath deputy collector of Nadia. 'In view of facilitating the annual maintenances cum upkeep and cleaning arrangements, the Nadia circuit house (at Krishnanagar) shall not be available for service from the evening of August 14, 2026, till further orders,' the purported order stated. 'Reservations already confirmed prior to 13th August, 2026 only shall be exempted from the general purview of this order.'
Moitra said her room had been allotted before the cut-off date mentioned in the order and questioned the timing of the direction to vacate the premises. No immediate response on the development was received from the Nadia district authorities.
With PTI inputs