A broken image, a squandered legacy

But the biggest blow has been struck last month by the release of a damning report by the United Nations, no less, which virtually amounts to a show-cause notice. In a letter to GoI, three rapporteurs of the United Nations dealing with religious freedom, human rights and minorities have expressed grave doubts about the manner in which SIR (Special Intensive Revision) has been/is being carried out by the ECI (Election Commission of India) in Bihar, Bengal and in the rest of India.

They have questioned the opacity, methodology, selective nature, need and purpose of this arbitrary exercise. The notice does not do so in a vacuum but quotes facts and figures from the government's own sources and what is available in the public domain.

It expresses alarm at the massive exclusion of voters, especially of those in West Bengal and those from minority communities. It tellingly notes that all these actions of the ECI/government appear to be in violation of international covenants and resolutions of which India is a signatory. The rapporteurs have requested the government for comments/clarifications in a time-bound manner before they submit their final report to the UN Human Rights Council.

As I write this, the government is yet to reply to the UN, but the MEA has issued a brief statement terming these charges as "baseless" and "unwarranted", and saying that the SIR exercise has the approval of the country's Supreme Court.

In a reply to a question in Parliament on 30 July, a minister more or less repeated this, adding that deletion of names of those who have died, migrated or changed residence is a regular exercise. This statement carries no conviction because it is the default template of the ministry against any criticism of this thick-skinned regime.

Additionally, the minister made no mention of the deletions in Bengal on account of the mysterious and opaque "logical discrepancy" clause, the 2.7 million who were not allowed to vote even though their appeals were pending, the lack of transparency in the use of untested and secret algorithms used by the ECI, or the reasons for the disproportionate deletions of Muslims from the rolls.

The letters by the UN rapporteurs are not just an arraignment of the ECI but are also an indictment of our Supreme Court. The Court had innumerable opportunities to rein in the rampaging ECI but failed to do so.