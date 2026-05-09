Democracy’s topsoil is blowing away

The incidents noted above differ in context, content, import and location, but they all contain one common element: the complete collapse of what makes a developed country — governance, common law, societal values, empathy, the rule of law, trust in the government or its institutions, the idea of equity and even-handed justice.

Taken together, they point to the breakdown of something cumulatively more precious — democracy itself. They vindicate the far-sighted and cautionary words of Dr Ambedkar: that democracy in India was only a thin layer of topsoil which could be blown away easily and should not be taken for granted.

A devil's wind is blowing through the country these days, removing Ambedkar's topsoil and exposing the outcrop of power lust, greed, religious bigotry, casteism and violence that have always underpinned our society.

We had expected that progressive governments, democratically elected, would over time erode and disintegrate these negative features of our civilisational landscape, but the opposite has happened.

Successive governments, more so the one we have had for the last twelve years, have only reinforced these flaws and fault lines; they have been made the driving force behind national (even international) policies, they are being embedded in laws and educational curricula, they have become unapologetic instruments of state policy, they are the agenda on which elections are now being fought.

The defection of Raghav Chadha only confirms this terminal decline because it shows that a liberal upbringing and London education are no shield against the unscrupulousness of India's politics, and it vindicates the mounting distrust of politicians in general.

The executive has even managed to brutalise our society to a point where the top 10 per cent care only for their own comforts and privileges, leaving the other 90 per cent to survive as best as they can. We are among the most inequitable countries in the world, and proud of it. Democracy is the last thing which can emerge from this witch's cauldron.