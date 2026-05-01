Hate speech: No cognisable offence against Thakur, Verma, says SC

The Supreme Court has held that no cognisable offence was made out against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma over their alleged hate speeches linked to the 2020 anti-CAA protests in Delhi. While Thakur is a former Union minister, Verma currently serves as a minister in the Delhi government.

In its 29 April verdict on a batch of pleas concerning hate speeches, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also considered a petition filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and K.M. Tiwari, who had challenged a June 2022 ruling of the Delhi High Court.

The high court had dismissed their plea against a trial court’s refusal to direct registration of an FIR against Thakur and Verma over alleged hate speeches during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest at Shaheen Bagh.

In its judgment, the apex court noted that the high court, upon an independent assessment, had found that the speeches did not disclose the commission of any cognisable offence. It also observed that the statements were not directed at any specific community, nor did they incite violence or public disorder.

"Upon a careful consideration of the material placed on record, including the alleged speeches, the status report dated February 26, 2020 submitted before the trial court, and the reasons recorded by the courts below, we are in agreement with the conclusion that no cognisable offence is made out," the top court said.

The CPI(M) leaders had alleged that on 27 January 2020, Thakur delivered a hate speech at a rally in Rithala, and that on 28 January 2020, Verma made inflammatory remarks. A trial court on 26 August 2020 dismissed the complaint, holding that it was not maintainable in the absence of the requisite sanction from the competent authority.