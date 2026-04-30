Skeleton episode rocks Odisha Assembly as opposition targets BJP government

The shocking incident of a tribal man carrying his dead sister’s skeleton to a bank in Odisha triggered uproar in a special session of the state Assembly on 30 April, with opposition parties attacking the BJP government over alleged administrative insensitivity and failure of governance.

The special Assembly session had been convened to discuss “Participation of Women in Indian Democracy”, but proceedings quickly turned confrontational over the Keonjhar skeleton episode.

Congress protests inside House

As soon as proceedings began, Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House holding placards and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government.

Despite the protests, Speaker Surama Padhy allowed proceedings to continue, prompting Congress legislators to stage a brief walkout.

The controversy centred around the recent incident in Keonjhar where a tribal man allegedly exhumed his sister’s skeleton and carried it to a bank after officials reportedly insisted on proof of her death before releasing money from her account.

CM attacks opposition on women’s quota

Opening the debate, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accused the opposition of obstructing women’s political representation.

Targeting the Biju Janata Dal over its 24-year rule in Odisha, Majhi said:

“The BJD reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the panchayati raj system was not sufficient. They should have made provision to give women adequate representation in the Lok Sabha and in the Assembly too.”

Naveen Patnaik hits back

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik sharply criticised the state government over the Keonjhar incident, calling it a symbol of “inhumane governance”.

“Odisha's head hangs in shame as a woman's skeleton had to be exhumed by her family and carried to the bank to prove her death in order to claim her rightful dues,” Patnaik said.

Terming the BJP administration a “double engine government”, he added:

“Such inhumane governance has never been witnessed in the history of Odisha.”

Patnaik also accused the government of speaking about women’s empowerment while failing to ensure dignity and justice on the ground.

“The BJP government in Odisha has no right to speak of women's dignity and empowerment. Governance has been reduced to narratives and optics,” he said.