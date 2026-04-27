Frustrated with bank's apathy, Odisha man brings sister’s skeleton to withdraw money

A shocking incident was reported from Odisha’s Keonjhar district where a tribal man exhumed his deceased sister’s remains and brought her skeleton to a bank in a desperate attempt to withdraw money from her account, police said on 27 April.

The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patana block.

The man, identified as Jeetu Munda (50) of Dianali village, was seeking to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the bank account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda (56), who died on 26 January 2026.

Narrating his ordeal, he told reporters: "I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death."

Police intervention at bank

After receiving information about the unusual situation, Patana police reached the bank branch.

Inspector-in-charge Kiran Prasad Sahu said the issue stemmed from a lack of awareness and communication gaps.

"Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account."

Following the intervention, police assured Jeetu Munda that they would facilitate the withdrawal process.

The skeleton was later reburied at the graveyard in the presence of police officials.