Frustrated with bank's apathy, Odisha man brings sister’s skeleton to withdraw money
Illiterate tribal man says bank insisted account holder be present; police step in to resolve case
A shocking incident was reported from Odisha’s Keonjhar district where a tribal man exhumed his deceased sister’s remains and brought her skeleton to a bank in a desperate attempt to withdraw money from her account, police said on 27 April.
The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patana block.
The man, identified as Jeetu Munda (50) of Dianali village, was seeking to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the bank account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda (56), who died on 26 January 2026.
Narrating his ordeal, he told reporters: "I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death."
Police intervention at bank
After receiving information about the unusual situation, Patana police reached the bank branch.
Inspector-in-charge Kiran Prasad Sahu said the issue stemmed from a lack of awareness and communication gaps.
"Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account."
Following the intervention, police assured Jeetu Munda that they would facilitate the withdrawal process.
The skeleton was later reburied at the graveyard in the presence of police officials.
Administrative response
Local Block Development Officer Manas Dandpat said the administration was not previously approached regarding the matter.
"Today only, I came to know about it. We will see what can be done to resolve the issue," he said.
Nominee complication adds to delay
Bank sources said the case was complicated because the nominee listed in Kalra Munda’s account had also passed away, leaving Jeetu Munda as the sole claimant.
Officials indicated that due process would now be followed to establish his claim and release the funds.
Directions to resolve matter
The local administration has directed bank officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure that Jeetu Munda receives the money at the earliest as per applicable rules.
The incident has highlighted gaps in financial literacy, accessibility of banking procedures and communication at the grassroots level, particularly among vulnerable and marginalised communities.
It also raises concerns about how institutions handle sensitive cases involving death claims, especially when beneficiaries lack awareness of formal procedures.
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