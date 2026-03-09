West Bengal: Woman dies by suicide after voter status marked ‘under adjudication’ in Post-SIR roll

A 50-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday after her name was marked as “under adjudication” and the names of her two sons were missing from the recently published post-SIR voter list, police said.

The incident took place in Paschim Chandipur village in Baduria subdivision, a police officer said.

Family members identified the deceased as Reena Rani Kundu, whose name appeared in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll under the category “under consideration”, while the names of her sons Shubhadip and Soumen were not included in the list.

The Election Commission released the updated electoral roll on 28 February, placing more than 60 lakh electors under the category “under adjudication”, with their enumeration forms currently being examined by judicial officers for “logical discrepancies.”

According to police, the woman had been under stress for several days over the issue.

“She had been extremely anxious over the past few days because of voter list issues,” the officer said.

Investigators said Kundu allegedly hanged herself at her residence on Monday afternoon.

At the time of the incident, her two sons had reportedly gone to the Block Development Officer’s office in Baduria with documents to clarify their voter status.

“While they were there, they received information that their mother died by suicide at home,” the officer said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and started an investigation.