BJD, Congress call Odisha govt’s women’s bill session ‘drama’

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik had earlier demanded a special session to discuss Odisha’s political rights in light of the proposed delimitation exercise. Patnaik, a former chief minister, had also raised concerns about linking women’s reservation with delimitation, warning it could reduce the state’s representation in Parliament.

Sahoo alleged that the BJP ignored earlier calls for a session but is now staging “drama” through rallies and the assembly meet following the bill’s defeat. Another BJD MLA, Ganeswar Behera, echoed the charge, claiming the move was aimed at misleading women voters in the state.

Congress leader Ashok Das also criticised the session, calling it unnecessary and politically driven. He pointed out that the party had supported the 2023 women’s reservation law and now seeks its implementation rather than symbolic gestures.

Responding sharply, senior BJP leader and state minister Gokulananda Mallik said the special session was intended to deliberate on extending 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. He accused the BJD and Congress of hypocrisy, alleging they were “blocking the means” to implement the quota while claiming to support women’s empowerment.

In the Lok Sabha vote, 298 members supported the amendment bill, while 230 opposed it — falling short of the required two-thirds majority of 352 votes. The proposed legislation also sought to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 to accommodate the reservation policy, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

With political sparring intensifying, the upcoming special session is set to become a fresh flashpoint in Odisha’s evolving electoral landscape, with both sides vying to claim the mantle of championing women’s representation.

With PTI inputs