Implement women’s quota without delay, delink from delimitation: Brinda Karat to PM

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on 21 April urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies without linking it to delimitation, stating that the condition had delayed the measure.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, Karat said there could have been around 180 women Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha if the reservation had been implemented earlier without such linkage.

“Don’t shed tears… just act. Bring the women’s reservation bill without linkages, without conditions,” she said.

Criticism of linkage, political allegations

Karat described the linkage of women’s reservation to census and delimitation as an “obstacle” and called for its removal to enable immediate implementation.

She alleged that despite electoral promises, the Centre did not take steps to introduce or operationalise the quota earlier, including during previous terms when it had a parliamentary majority.

The CPI(M) leader also criticised remarks made by the Prime Minister in his recent address to the nation, stating that women’s organisations had led the long-standing movement for reservation.

“No… in all these years of struggle, we have never ever received any support from you,” she said in the letter.