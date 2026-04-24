AAP Rajya Sabha ranks split wide open as Chadha leads exit; party slams ‘Operation Lotus’

In a major political setback for the 14-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seven of its ten Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday revolted against the leadership and announced their decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The development comes at a politically sensitive moment. Assembly elections are underway in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are seen as part of a broader anti-BJP political alignment, both inside and outside Parliament.

The crisis also unfolds ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, where the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is preparing to face a crucial electoral test.

Announcing his resignation from the party, former AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha alleged that the party, born out of an anti-corruption movement, had itself “fallen into the grip of corruption”.

Chadha, along with two of his close associates — Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal — declared that they would be joining the BJP. He further claimed that Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal would also switch sides.

“There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha. More than two-thirds of them are with us in this move. They have signed, and this morning we submitted the signed letters and documents to the Rajya Sabha chairman,” Chadha said.