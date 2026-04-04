‘Did not raise Punjab’s voice’: AAP leaders target Raghav Chadha after RS ouster

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on 4 April accused Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha of failing to raise key state issues in Parliament, alleging that his “silence” amounted to a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

The remarks come days after the party removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, amid indications of internal differences.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Chadha was elected to the Upper House with the expectation that he would represent Punjab’s interests at the national level.

“However, he completely avoided raising even a single sensitive issue related to Punjab,” Cheema said.

He alleged that several critical financial matters were not taken up, including pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues of nearly Rs 8,500 crore, GST-related losses of around Rs 60,000 crore, and additional losses of Rs 5,000–6,000 crore due to changes in compensation mechanisms.

Cheema also claimed that issues related to National Health Mission funding were not adequately raised.

Flood relief, farmers’ issues flagged

Referring to last year’s floods, Cheema said that despite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Rs 1,600 crore in relief for Punjab, the funds had not reached the state.

“All these issues were repeatedly conveyed to Chadha, yet he did not raise even one of them in Parliament,” he alleged.