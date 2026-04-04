‘Did not raise Punjab’s voice’: AAP leaders target Raghav Chadha after RS ouster
Party leaders cite GST losses, RDF dues, flood relief; criticism comes days after RS role change
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on 4 April accused Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha of failing to raise key state issues in Parliament, alleging that his “silence” amounted to a betrayal of the people’s mandate.
The remarks come days after the party removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, amid indications of internal differences.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Chadha was elected to the Upper House with the expectation that he would represent Punjab’s interests at the national level.
“However, he completely avoided raising even a single sensitive issue related to Punjab,” Cheema said.
He alleged that several critical financial matters were not taken up, including pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues of nearly Rs 8,500 crore, GST-related losses of around Rs 60,000 crore, and additional losses of Rs 5,000–6,000 crore due to changes in compensation mechanisms.
Cheema also claimed that issues related to National Health Mission funding were not adequately raised.
Flood relief, farmers’ issues flagged
Referring to last year’s floods, Cheema said that despite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Rs 1,600 crore in relief for Punjab, the funds had not reached the state.
“All these issues were repeatedly conveyed to Chadha, yet he did not raise even one of them in Parliament,” he alleged.
Calling the alleged inaction a “compromise”, Cheema said, “Remaining silent on such crucial issues is a betrayal of Punjab and its people.”
Punjab AAP president Aman Arora said Chadha should reflect on his role and the expectations placed on him by the party leadership.
“He must remember the role played by Arvind Kejriwal and the party in elevating him politically,” Arora said.
“But instead of focusing on Punjab's pressing issues, he chose to raise unrelated matters,” he alleged.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also expressed “deep disappointment” over Chadha’s alleged silence on the plight of flood-affected people.
Context of internal rift
The criticism follows Chadha’s recent statement that he had been “silenced, not defeated” after being removed from the deputy leader’s post in the Rajya Sabha.
Party leaders have also accused him of avoiding direct confrontation with the Centre and engaging in what they described as “soft PR”.
AAP leaders said raising Punjab’s issues at every forum is essential and warned that failure to do so would be seen as a betrayal of public trust.
“The party was founded on the principle of fighting for people's rights without fear,” Arora said, adding that any deviation from that principle is “unexpected and unacceptable”.
There was no immediate response from Chadha to the allegations.
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