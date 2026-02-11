Raghav Chadha pitches ‘Right to Recall’, calls for lawmakers' mid-term accountability

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday called for introducing a “Right to Recall” mechanism, arguing that voters should have the power to remove elected representatives before the completion of their five-year term if they fail to perform or are involved in misconduct.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said that while citizens have the constitutional right to elect Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), there is currently no direct provision allowing voters to de-elect them mid-term on grounds of non-performance.

He said a legally structured recall framework would enable constituents to initiate a formal process to remove an elected representative through a defined procedure. Drawing comparisons with existing accountability measures, Chadha noted that India already provides for impeachment of constitutional authorities such as the President, Vice President and judges, and allows no-confidence motions against governments.

“Five years is a long tenure,” he said, adding that there is no profession where individuals can underperform for such a long period without consequences.

Suggested safeguards and global examples

Chadha said any recall mechanism must include safeguards to prevent political misuse or instability. Among the guardrails he proposed were: