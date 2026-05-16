It was reported by Satya Hindi news channel, and reiterated by a Congress spokesperson, that after the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly election results, CEC Gyanesh Kumar told a group of reporters: "Tiger abhi zinda hai!"

My faith in 'chief deletion commissioner' Mr Gyanesh Kumar (may his tribe decrease) has been fully restored and vindicated: he has lived up to the trust I reposed in him. I fully expected the Election Commission to win the elections in West Bengal, even though it is not a registered political party but only a kind of I-Pac for one of them. And it has won handsomely.

Mr Kumar can now look forward to greener pastures in the days to come — a governorship, perhaps, or even (as is being whispered in some shady corridors) a presidentship. The latter post will suit him admirably because a President can only act on the advice of the council of ministers, which is precisely what he has been doing for the last many years.

Which brings me to a larger point: why have elections at all, now that ONOE (One Nation One Election) has been converted to ONNE (One Nation No Elections)? After much deliberation and consultations with the divine forces à la Chandrachud, I have come to the conclusion that the country would be much better off without elections. There are both macro and micro reasons for my view.

At the macro level, elections are an impediment to the march of democracy: every now and then, the government is distracted from its usual job of handing out contracts to cronies, devastating forests, lynching people, building temples, garlanding rapists, bringing down Opposition-ruled state governments, etc., in order to get the endorsement of the voters.