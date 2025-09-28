The sophistry and selective courage of retired CJI Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

In a recent interview with journalist Sreenivasan Jain on Newslaundry, former chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud stirred up a familiar storm.

Asked about the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, which unanimously awarded the disputed site to the Hindu claimants for the construction of the Ram temple, he described the judgment as “a delicate balance of faith and law”.

He added that “the very erection of the Babri Masjid was the fundamental act of desecration”.

He went further, admitting that the court had to acknowledge the “centrality of belief in Indian society”, a phrase that has since been seized upon by both his critics and supporters.

For many, his statements were less a clarification than a confirmation of what sceptics have long argued: that the Supreme Court’s most consequential verdict in decades rested less on evidence and more on majoritarian sentiment.