On Babri and Gyanvapi mosque, ex-CJI Chandrachud kicks up a storm

Former chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has been on an interview-giving spree over the past few days. In the course of these interviews, he has been answering questions on the judiciary as well as his own experience as a judge.

Most of these interviews were conducted deferentially and the former CJI was rarely asked uncomfortable questions. However, on Newslaundry's 'Newsminute', Sreenivasan Jain managed to draw him out into admitting that it was he who had invited PM Narendra Modi to visit his home and do an aarti together when he was still CJI. He defended this by saying that it was rather common, and reflected the respect high constitutional functionaries had for each other.

What has, however, stirred a controversy is his defence of some of his more controversial judgments, including the Ayodhya verdict, the judgment allowing worship by Hindus and a survey to determine the archaeological value of the Gyanvapi mosque, the judgment on Article 370 and the Supreme Court accepting the government’s word that statehood would be restored to the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

In the interview with Jain, Chandrachud insists the Ayodhya verdict was based on evidence, not faith. Asked why the desecration of the Babri Masjid in 1949 by Hindus didn’t go against the Hindu parties, he argued that the mosque’s very erection in 1526 was the “fundamental act of desecration” since it was built by demolishing an existing religious structure.