CJI Chandrachud’s tenure controversial, disappointing, forgettable: Dushyant Dave

Barely a week before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is due to demit his office on 10 November, senior lawyer Dushyant Dave said he has been deeply disappointed by the CJI’s tenure.

Several weeks before Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI in November 2022, Dave recalled, he had written a congratulatory letter to the CJI designate — but had also voiced his apprehension that in politically sensitive cases, the new CJI could disappoint the nation.

In a wide-ranging interview with Karan Thapar for the Wire, Dave answered questions on the judgements delivered by CJI Chandrachud, his performance as the master of the roster, his administrative orders, his conduct outside the court — and his insatiable urge for media attention and his failures as a judge and his failure to administer justice and reform the judicial system as CJI.

Among other things, Dave — himself a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association — singled out the following faultlines in the CJI’s tenure, among the longest in recent times:

1. CJI Chandrachud spoke eloquently on women’s rights outside the courtroom but although the collegium headed by him appointed as many as 17 judges to the Supreme Court, not one of them was a woman.

2. No Chief Justice of India has been as media-savvy and as prominent in the media as CJI Chandrachud — and that is not something that chief justices should be known for.

3. As the master of the roster, CJI Chandrachud acted arbitrarily and subjectively, allotting sensitive cases to specific benches that appeared to pander to the party in power. Indeed, in an unprecedented action, he withdrew a case being heard by a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Krishna Kaul, which was pulling up the government for not implementing the recommendations of the collegium — thus letting the government off the hook.